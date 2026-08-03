Mahershala Ali’s Action Movie Trailer Reunites Him With MCU Blade Director

Mahershala Ali‘s new film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother‘s official trailer is out. The action drama with Blade director Bassam Tariq will see Ali play Latif, a “devoutly religious” hitman on a brutal journey while struggling with his wife’s death. The adventure takes Latif across Houston.

It marks Tariq’s second feature film as director following his debut with Mogul Mowgli. After that, Tariq turned his attention to directing episodes of the comedy-drama series Bait, starring Riz Ahmed. The new film won’t be the first time Tariq collaborated with Ali, as the duo previously spent considerable time prepping for Marvel Studios’ canceled Blade feature.

Watch the Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother trailer below:

What happens in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’s trailer?

The trailer opens with Latif struggling to make ends meet while raising his three children, one of whom is a newborn. With his wife gone, Latif finds himself having to take on parental responsibilities he wasn’t prepared for. To do right by his children, Latif finds himself returning to his old job as a hitman, facing a variety of foes. The footage includes several shots of him fighting enemies with a sword, giving fans a glimpse of how he would have moved during action scenes if Blade ever came out.

Following the failure of Blade’s production, the American actor has publicly expressed his frustration with Marvel Studios, revealing that he has moved on.

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The upcoming film is written and directed by Bassam Tariq. Alongside him, Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari produce it. Besides Ali, the action film stars John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, Giancarlo Esposito, Adia, and Jaheel Kamara.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother will be released in select theaters on September 25, 2026, followed by a wide release in October. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.

Originally reported by Rahul Majumdar on ComingSoon.net.