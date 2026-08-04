Bizarre History of Concrete Comedy Movie With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Gets Trailer

John Wilson’s latest concrete movie teaser trailer is out. It finds humor and surprising stories in an unlikely subject. A documentary about concrete may sound like a bizarre idea but the American filmmaker turns it into an interesting journey. The first teaser trailer has been released following the film’s perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its theatrical debut.

The newly released footage introduces Wilson’s new passion for the most commonly used construction material. He starts his exploration by trying to understand concrete after dealing with a leaking pipe at his New York apartment building. Throughout the teaser trailer, Wilson examines construction sites, city roads, and other instances from daily life. He decides to use the Hallmark movie formula to frame his documentary.

The documentary premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it was met with great critical acclaim. Early reactions have made it one of the best-reviewed documentaries ahead of its September theatrical release.

Check out The History of Concrete teaser trailer below:

What to know about John Wilson’s next movie after How To With

The History of Concrete is John Wilson’s first feature-length documentary since HBO’s How To With John Wilson concluded in 2023.

The official synopsis says, “Following the finale of his acclaimed HBO series “How To with John Wilson”, NYC documentarian John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure. Concrete, the world’s most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter. After attending a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to tell this seemingly drab story and increase his movie’s appeal. But his foundation soon begins to crumble as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry.”

Image Credit: Magnolia Pictures

The film is produced by Clark Filio, Shirel Kozak, and Allie Viti. Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, and Ronald Bronstein are on board as executive producers. Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights and will release the documentary in U.S. theaters on September 18, 2026.

Originally reported by Surya Singh on ComingSoon.