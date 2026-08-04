The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut Trailer Unleashes Movie Too Scary for Fox

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut trailer presents a version of the film that is scarier than the original. Nearly two decades after the release of the second X-Files feature film, Chris Carter’s director’s cut is finally arriving as it was originally intended.

The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn restores Carter’s original vision, which was compromised by the 2008 theatrical release. At the time, 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) didn’t want an R-rated film. “I made it too scary, and I was told so by the brass at Fox, and they wanted a PG-13 movie,” revealed Carter during an interaction with actor David Duchovny on his podcast, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The official synopsis for The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn reads, “Years after walking away from the FBI, Fox Mulder and Dr. Dana Scully are pulled back from the shadows when a federal agent vanishes without a trace. In a case you’d never see on TV, their only lead is a disgraced, defrocked priest claiming to have horrific psychic visions of the crime. Forced to confront the ghosts of their past, the partners must navigate a chilling winter landscape and an even darker human monstrosity. The truth of these crimes is out there somewhere … and it will take Mulder and Scully to find it.”

Check out The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut trailer below (watch more trailers):

What happens in The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut trailer?

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut trailer shows Fox Mulder, played by David Duchovny, and Dr. Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson, reuniting to investigate the disappearance of a federal agent.

To find answers, Mulder and Scully reach out to a priest, played by Billy Connolly, who claims to have psychic visions of the crime. The trailer unfolds in a haunting winter landscape as the pair confront their pasts while trying to solve the case.

According to the official description, the upcoming “R-rated version represents the film Chris always envisioned — a darker, frightening thriller exploring a real-life Dr. Frankenstein. The restoration gives fans a chance to experience a side of the film that has never been seen before.”

The movie also featured other notable cast members, including Amanda Peet, Xzibit, Fagin Woodcock, Mitch Pileggi, Adam Godley, and more.

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut will release on Disney+ and Hulu on August 14, 2026. Moreover, the original 2008 film will also be available that day for fans who want to revisit it.

Originally reported by Mintu Kumar Tomar on ComingSoon.net.