Deadpool 4 Update Means MCU Fans Might Be Waiting a Long Time for Another Sequel

Deadpool 4 movie might not hit theaters anytime soon. According to a recent industry report, Deadpool fans face an extended wait before their favorite superhero returns to theaters.

Per insider Jeff Sneider, Ryan Reynolds is currently busy and hence is finding it difficult to devote his time to Deadpool. Sneider’s report read how Reynolds has been sluggish in his attempt to write for a new Deadpool movie. He also pointed out that the delay was justified since the actor is currently juggling between multiple commitments.

Following Deadpool & Wolverine’s release back in 2024, the movie became an instant hit among the fans. The inclusion of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine piqued fans’ interest significantly. Additionally, Chris Evans’ cameo as the Human Torch added to the film’s popularity.

While fans naturally assumed Marvel Studios would fast-track a follow-up, current timelines indicate the project remains in early development.

What is Ryan Reynolds working on that may be holding up Deadpool 4?

Currently, the Hollywood star is busy with his upcoming film, Mayday. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the storyline revolves around Lieutenant Troy Brennan’s story and his adventures in the Soviet territory. Co-starring Kenneth Branagh and Luis Fernando Becerra Sanchez, Mayday is scheduled for a September 4, 2026 theatrical release.

Next up, the 49-year-old will lend his voice to a live-action animated movie named Animal Friends. This project is expected to hit the theaters in January 2027. The Deadpool star is also rumored to be present in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Despite no mention of Reynolds by Marvel, fans are speculating that Deadpool will surely join hands with the superheroes to thwart Doctor Doom.

Beyond his movie projects, the Canadian-American actor has other commitments as co-owner of Wrexham AFC, further pushing back the development timeline for Deadpool 4.