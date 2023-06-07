Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received nearly universal acclaim from fans and critics, with many calling it a worthy sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, the one common complaint involves the sound. Phil Lord, co-writer and co-producer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, addressed the audio mix complaints on Twitter.

Phil Lord’s Response to Audio Mix Complaints

Many fans have noticed that the volume is low at the beginning, particularly during Gwen Stacy’s narration. On Twitter, Lord explained that the audio mix issues can be traced to the volume inside the theater.

Lord called upon projectionists at theaters to play the film at full volume. The volume reference should be set at 7, but Lord suggested it may play better at 7.5, depending on the theater. For their help, Lord made custom Spider-Verse stickers for projectionists who play the film at full volume.

PROJECTIONISTS!!! I’m sending you all a present pic.twitter.com/AdGHnxiScs — Phil Lord (@philiplord) June 1, 2023

Every house is different. In my experience in a full house it’s a bit quiet — Phil Lord (@philiplord) June 2, 2023

Lord even called upon movie fans to check with local theaters to see if the volume is at reference before their screening. If the theater pushes back on the question, Lord told fans to say the Spider-Verse team “said it was okay.”

#SpiderVerse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack… tell them we said it was okay. pic.twitter.com/BfgKuK9uM2 — Phil Lord (@philiplord) June 2, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse marks the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the Brooklyn teenager who takes up the moniker of Spider-Man. Miles and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) are thrust into the Multiverse where they meet a team of Spider-People known as the Spider Society, the protectors of the Multiverse. “But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most,” the official synopsis reads. “Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The script was written by Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. In just five days, Across the Spider-Verse has earned over $220 million worldwide. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the series, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.