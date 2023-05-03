baby rocket raccoon test footage
Baby Rocket Raccoon Test Footage Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

By Tyler Treese

James Gunn released several Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 test footage video clips on Twitter. The clips feature baby Rocket Raccoon and are absolutely adorable.

However, considering the themes of the upcoming movie, the cute videos of baby Rocket Raccoon might be setting viewers up for heartbreak. Gunn recently teased the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie by detailing all of Rocket’s friends that will be in the film, They include Linda Cardellini’s Lylla, who has been shown in past Guardians movies, Floor, and Teefs.

“In the film, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn. MCU vets Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel return to reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot, while Maria Bakalova returns as Cosmo the Spacedog. The sequel also features the introduction of franchise newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, who portray the roles of Adam Warlock and High Evolutionary.

