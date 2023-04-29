Adam Warlock Clashes With Nebula in the Latest Guardians 3 Clip

Although he’s one of the most anticipated new additions to the MCU, the promotional campaign for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has shown very little of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — after all, sometimes it’s better to save most of the action for opening night. But for those who can’t wait until next week, Marvel (via Rotten Tomatoes) has released another clip from the sequel that prominently features Poulter’s character brawling with Karen Gillan’s Nebula.

In the latest scene, we return to Knowhere, which the Guardians turned into their new base of operations following Avengers: Endgame. The clip also depicts one of the heroes’ first encounters with Warlock, and clearly, the team is still figuring out what he’s capable of. Nebula tries her best to neutralize the villain using an energy blast. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a lot more than this to keep him down, because he immediately returns the favor by tackling Nebula to the ground and pummeling her repeatedly before sending her crashing into a nearby building.

The sound of Warlock’s fists crunching against Nebula’s cybernetic exterior is particularly gruesome, especially when you factor in the onlookers begging him to stop. But as we’ve already seen, Vol. 3 pushes the boundaries of its own PG-13 rating. You can check out the new clip in the player below.

Unlike his comic book counterpart, who was created by human scientists in the Enclave, the MCU’s take on Warlock is the work of Ayesha, the gold-skinned leader of Sovereign race who was previously introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Elizabeth Debicki reprises her role as Ayesha in Vol. 3, and unfortunately for the Guardians, she’s still sour about being double-crossed by the team in the last installment. Presumably, Warlock is attacking Knowhere on his master’s orders, and he’s not afraid to spill a little blood along the way.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.

Are you excited to see more of Adam Warlock in the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Infinity War

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.