Peter and Gamora Reconnect In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Preview

It took two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Peter Quill and Gamora to truly start a romance before their love was cruelly torn away in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos murdered Gamora to get the Soul Stone. However, a Gamora variant from the past came to the present in Avengers: Endgame and she fought alongside the heroes against her “father.” Unfortunately for Peter, his first encounter with this Gamora ended with her kneeing him in his groin. But he will get a second chance to win her over in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel has released a preview from the sequel that finds Peter pouring his heart out to Gamora and asking her to open herself up to the possibility that they could find romance again. Regardless of his hopes, Gamora has to keep reminding Peter that she is not the woman who loved him. And she barely knows who he is.

The first clip for ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has been released. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ljlv9pu5sG — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 18, 2023

The rest of the Guardians aren’t exactly able to help Peter set the mood. Mantis, Nebula, and Drax, Peter, and Gamora are all wearing different colored space suits. But the buttons seem to be giving Mantis some trouble. It’s also unclear what the team is supposed to be doing here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on Friday, May 3.

Do you think Peter will be able to win over Gamora’s heart again? Share your predictions in the comment section below!

