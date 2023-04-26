Early Flash Reactions Advise Fans To Believe The Hype

While the vast majority of DC fans were watching yesterday’s new trailer for The Flash, a lucky few got to watch the film itself during yesterday’s CinemaCon blowout in Las Vegas. Granted, it was an unfinished cut, but it was about as close to the theatrical version as guests in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace could have hoped for. The movie remains a hot button issue thanks to the controversies surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller. Regardless, Barry Allen’s long-awaited solo adventure has already generated some positive word of mouth, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn calling it “one of the best superhero movies ever made” earlier this year.

Gunn is clearly biased, since he’s the one running the studio that’s releasing the film this summer. But it’s starting to look like he wasn’t blowing smoke after all. Following last night’s screening, viewers — including a number of critics — began sharing their first impressions on Twitter. And to be frank, we haven’t seen a consensus this glowing in a long time, especially from DC, whose films have been hit-or-miss ever since Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013. Many are echoing Gunn’s previous statement that The Flash ranks among the genre’s best, with most of the praise directed toward the cast, story, and action sequences. Check out a few highlights below.

Several reviews are claiming The Flash is the whole package — brimming with heart, humor, and spectacle. And the filmmakers’ ability to juggle all of these different tones is nothing short of surprising. But in the end, it works… and it even warrants a few repeat viewings.

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023

Caught an unfinished cut of #TheFlash and dug it quite a bit! Especially how the narrative challenges Barry to confront who he is, who he could have become, and how one’s influenced by the people in (or not in) their life.



It’s a successful mix of heartfelt coming-of-age… pic.twitter.com/CB7mTDEZXC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is a compelling, character-driven flick with a real emotional core & game changing stakes. With heart & humour aplenty – along with some shocks & surprises – there's so much to be excited for. Keaton steals the show with a terrific performance. A real love letter to DC! pic.twitter.com/TkhTjccisz — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) April 26, 2023

Miller’s history of illicit behavior has lots of fans on the fence about supporting the movie in any way. But despite the actor’s legal troubles, most reactions couldn’t help but commend their performance, which sounds like Miller’s best turn as the Scarlet Speedster to date. And Miller isn’t the only one getting top marks. Other reviews applaud Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle for delivering some of The Flash’s best moments as Batman and Supergirl, respectively. Even Ben Affleck, who reprises his role as the Snyderverse’s Dark Knight, got some props of his own.

#TheFlash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up.



WB didn’t show the after the credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/J8KsdrKVwz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than #TheFlash delivered more than I could have hoped. The acting is beyond great. Keaton delivers everything you want. Supergirl is my new favorite superhero? I’m genuinely shocked this movie meets and surpasses the hype. I never expected that. pic.twitter.com/PcmpJ2juZ6 — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) April 26, 2023

THE FLASH is awesome! One of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humor! So many WOW & chill-inducing moments that longtime DC fans will love! EZRA MILLER is superb (twice, actually!) & MICHAEL KEATON’s still got it! #TheFLASH #BATMAN #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/mYJrz7YUZG — Scott Mantz ? (@MovieMantz) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn't shelve this one. Michael Keaton is … chef's kiss. I didn't realize how much I needed Keaton's Batman in my life again. Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is awesome – I want to see more of her! pic.twitter.com/2DYhSKMfyI — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 26, 2023

Rumor has it that during test screenings, fans were comparing the film to Spider-Man: No Way Home on account of its use of the multiverse. That seems to be the case here as well, with a handful of critics invoking that film and another beloved sci-fi classic as well.

Yup. #TheFlash is as good as rumored. It’s Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor & heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter. If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious but it’s also just incredibly satisfying, heartwarming & fun. pic.twitter.com/Yysb9mjiAm — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 26, 2023

I’m honestly floored it’s this good. As a monster BACK TO THE FUTURE fan, it has BTTF vibes all day. Michael Keaton is amazing, as expected, and this is the best Ezra Miller has been as Flash. Affleck gets some of his best Batman moments, too, and Sasha Calle rocks! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/1cfyamTg9M — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023

The screening was open to more than just professional critics. Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat, was also in attendance. As many fans know, Boon has his own connection to the DC Universe as one of the leading creators behind DC’s Injustice video games. Luckily, he enjoyed The Flash as well, hailing it as one of the best DC movies he’s ever seen.

As a FLASH fan since childhood, I had the pleasure of seeing an early screening of ⚡️@TheFlash⚡️ movie last night. What a ride! Easily one of my favorite DC movies.



Gotta see it again! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/FFYz3PYzTe — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 26, 2023

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

What do you make of these early reactions to the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Flash Vol. 1: Move Forward

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.