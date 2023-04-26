Early Flash Reactions Advise Fans To Believe The Hype

While the vast majority of DC fans were watching yesterday’s new trailer for The Flash, a lucky few got to watch the film itself during yesterday’s CinemaCon blowout in Las Vegas. Granted, it was an unfinished cut, but it was about as close to the theatrical version as guests in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace could have hoped for. The movie remains a hot button issue thanks to the controversies surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller. Regardless, Barry Allen’s long-awaited solo adventure has already generated some positive word of mouth, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn calling it “one of the best superhero movies ever made” earlier this year.
Gunn is clearly biased, since he’s the one running the studio that’s releasing the film this summer. But it’s starting to look like he wasn’t blowing smoke after all. Following last night’s screening, viewers — including a number of critics — began sharing their first impressions on Twitter. And to be frank, we haven’t seen a consensus this glowing in a long time, especially from DC, whose films have been hit-or-miss ever since Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013. Many are echoing Gunn’s previous statement that The Flash ranks among the genre’s best, with most of the praise directed toward the cast, story, and action sequences. Check out a few highlights below.
Several reviews are claiming The Flash is the whole package — brimming with heart, humor, and spectacle. And the filmmakers’ ability to juggle all of these different tones is nothing short of surprising. But in the end, it works… and it even warrants a few repeat viewings.
Miller’s history of illicit behavior has lots of fans on the fence about supporting the movie in any way. But despite the actor’s legal troubles, most reactions couldn’t help but commend their performance, which sounds like Miller’s best turn as the Scarlet Speedster to date. And Miller isn’t the only one getting top marks. Other reviews applaud Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle for delivering some of The Flash’s best moments as Batman and Supergirl, respectively. Even Ben Affleck, who reprises his role as the Snyderverse’s Dark Knight, got some props of his own.
Rumor has it that during test screenings, fans were comparing the film to Spider-Man: No Way Home on account of its use of the multiverse. That seems to be the case here as well, with a handful of critics invoking that film and another beloved sci-fi classic as well.
The screening was open to more than just professional critics. Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat, was also in attendance. As many fans know, Boon has his own connection to the DC Universe as one of the leading creators behind DC’s Injustice video games. Luckily, he enjoyed The Flash as well, hailing it as one of the best DC movies he’s ever seen.
The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.
