Ben Affleck Drops Spoilers About Gal Gadot’s Cut Cameo From The Flash

The Flash is currently being touted as the movie that will usher in a fresh start for DC’s big-screen universe. But before the studio’s change in management, the film was supposed to embrace its SnyderVerse connections head-on. Aside from Ben Affleck making his final appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman, The Flash initially featured cameos from Superman and Wonder Woman. However, once James Gunn and Peter Safran were installed as the new CEOs, both of their scenes were scrapped. Which is probably why Affleck had no reservations about describing Gal Gadot’s cameo as Wonder Woman in semi-vivid detail while appearing on Smartless this week.

During the interview, Affleck shared what the original plan was for Gadot’s return as Wonder Woman, which would have involved his character as well. And while the scene in question is likely gone from The Flash, it’s still odd to hear Affleck describe it in the present tense. So in the off-chance that WB changed its mind and decided to keep it in the movie after all, the following might contain spoilers:

“I don’t wanna give a spoiler,” said Affleck right before doing exactly that. “But it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but […] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!’”

For someone who has appeared in multiple superhero movies over the last two decades, Affleck shows a surprising lack of discretion here. Regardless, he doesn’t have to worry about the “DC assassins” sniping him anytime soon. Earlier this month, Affleck ruled out the possibility of directing another movie for the studio under Gunn and Safran (despite Gunn’s claims to the contrary). In any case, Affleck still think The Flash represents his best work yet as the Dark Knight.

“I finally figured out how to play the guy,” continued Affleck. “I was like, ‘Hold on, am I– Is that– I quit, I know I quit, and I know came back, but I got it now.’ It’s like, you know when you do the audition, and you’re on your way home, you’re like, ‘Ooh.'”

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

What do you think about Ben Affleck and his account of Gal Gadot’s lost Wonder Woman cameo? Let us know in the comment section below!

