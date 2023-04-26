The Flash Director Explains the Reasoning Behind the Delays

To say it’s been a lengthy journey to bring The Flash to the big screen is an understatement. Ezra Miller was cast as Barry Allen / The Flash back in 2014. However, the production has been plagued with directorial and screenwriting dropouts from filmmakers including Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Plus, the pandemic resulted in multiple adjustments to its release date. Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, and his producer/sister, Barbara, described the reasons behind the multiple delays.

“The only way to release The Flash is in theaters,” Andy and Barbara told Box Office Pro Magazine. “Warner’s [sic] knew that, and we knew that.”

The Muschiettis expressed their gratitude for the studio’s patience. The duo explained how the pandemic even helped them fine-tune the product thanks to the extra time.

“We have worked solidly on The Flash for almost four years. We are very grateful to WB for working with us on using all this time to make the movie better,” Andy and Barbara said. “The pandemic allowed us to have a longer development, and, on the other side of shooting, it allowed us to have the time to explore visual effects like never before. We all knew that The Flash belongs in movie theaters, and we were happy to wait for the right time.”

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16.

