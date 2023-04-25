Barry Breaks the Universe in the New Trailer For The Flash

Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas will be among the first to see The Flash on the big screen. However, the rest of us will have to settle for a brand new trailer for the long-delayed standalone film headlined by Ezra Miller as the titular Scarlet Speedster. Clocking in at over two minutes, the latest preview is jam-packed with tons of footage not glimpsed in February’s Super Bowl ad, including new CGI-heavy shots of Michael Keaton as Batman. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

When his attempt to go back in time and stop his mother’s murder backfires, Miller’s Barry Allen finds a kindred spirit in Bruce Wayne, who understands the pain of losing one’s parents. Unfortunately, Barry’s actions robbed the world of its superhuman protectors, forcing him to team up with his own hyperactive doppelgänger, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and Keaton’s wizened Dark Knight in order to fight Zod (Michael Shannon) and set things right.

The trailer boasts plenty of references to the last time Keaton wore the cape and cowl, including a callback to what might be the most famous line from Tim Burton’s original Batman film from the late ‘80s. But he isn’t the only up suiting up in the character’s trademark duds this summer. Ben Affleck also appears as the Snyderverse’s take on the Caped Crusader in one of the film’s key action sequences. However, we still don’t know if he and Keaton will share the any scenes together and have their own “pointing fingers” moment à la Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition to the trailer, Warner Bros. also debuted a new poster for the film that shows Barry standing on a battlefield with Supergirl and Keaton’s Batman. You can view the new key art below.

The Flash will zoom into theaters on June 16.

