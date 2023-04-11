Grant Gustin Debunks Rumors Of Cameo in The Flash Movie

Grant Gustin is set to say goodbye to Barry Allen when The Flash airs its season finale in May on The CW. As one Flash leaves, another Flash returns when Ezra Miller headlines DC’s The Flash movie the next month. Since the film is a multiverse adventure, characters from previous DC films and timelines will appear in The Flash, including Michael Keaton’s Batman. There has been speculation that Gustin’s Flash could appear in the film. However, Gustin is finally going on the record to debunk the rumors of a cameo for The Flash movie.

In an interview with TVLine, the interviewer posed a hypothetical bet to Gustin, asking if he should wager money on him making an appearance in The Flash. Gustin laughed and advised the interviewer not to make the bet.

“There’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time,” Gustin said. “No one’s come out and directly asked me, on the record, the entire time. People ask me on the street all the time, and I’m not keeping some big elaborate secret, no.”

Like most of us, Gustin will watch The Flash as a fan. When asked what he was curious to see, Gustin can’t wait for Keaton in the Batsuit.

“Probably that, to be honest. To see Keaton back in the suit and how they incorporate it,” Gustin said. “But also, just, it’s always exciting to see a feature of that scale, and what they’re going to be able to do with Flash in that setting, in that type of vehicle. As a Flash fan myself now, I’m just excited to see what they do with it.”

The next episode of The Flash on The CW will premiere on Wednesday, April 26. Miller’s The Flash races into theaters on June 16.

Would you like to see Gustin make a cameo in The Flash? Other actors have denied similar appearances only to ultimately show up, after all. Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

