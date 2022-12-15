James Gunn Is Writing a Young Superman Movie

The next Superman film is taking shape, and it will feature a younger Man of Steel than we’ve seen in a while. On Twitter, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that he is writing the script for the young Superman movie. However, Gunn also indicated that Henry Cavill will not reprise his role in the film.

“Peter [Safran] and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about,” wrote Gunn. We’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans,” added Gunn. “And we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, “this Superman will be on the younger side, he won’t be living in Smallville, but rather will be Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent.”

Gunn went on to indicate that he has been writing the script, “and [has] been for a while.” But for now, a director has not been attached. A fan put forth Ben Affleck’s name as the director, and Gunn responded “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.”

Additionally, Gunn noted that his Superman movie is not an origin story. Beyond that, he hasn’t shared any other info at this time.

