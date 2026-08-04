Zack Snyder & Henry Cavill’s Comic-Con Photo Has Fans Remembering DC’s ‘Golden Era’

Zack Snyder recently shared a Comic-Con photo showing him with Henry Cavill, making many fans nostalgic for their time working together on the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU. Snyder was a leading creative force behind multiple projects at the beginning of the DCEU and directed several of its films, including Man of Steel. Meanwhile, Cavill portrayed Superman in the franchise. Since then, the franchise has undergone a soft reboot, followed by the establishment of the new DC Universe (or DCU), led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Zack Snyder shares old Comic-Con photo with Henry Cavill, fans react

Snyder took to Instagram to share one of his photos with Cavill. “Henry and I at Comic-Con, some years ago,” he wrote in the caption. “Always a good day when this one shows up.”

This prompted fans of the DCEU to reminisce about the fictional universe. “Golden era of our DC,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Another noted, “Best Times.” Yet another Instagram user claimed that Cavill will be “Superman forever.” Further, costume designer Stacy Caballero, who worked on Man of Steel, recalled the experience.

“I still remember the Man of Steel camera test,” Caballero wrote. “It was such an unforgettable moment seeing Henry in the suit for the first time outside of the fitting room. The way the cape moved, the presence he brought to the character… it all just clicked. In that instant, he wasn’t just wearing the suit we spent so much time designing & developing… He was Superman.”

Cavill made his debut as Superman / Clark Kent in the 2013 movie Man of Steel, which Snyder directed. The film’s box-office success set off the DCEU franchise. However, after several projects underperformed both critically and commercially, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to move on from the franchise in favor of the DCU. The first DCU project, an animated series titled Creature Commandos, came out on HBO Max in December 2024.

Man of Steel is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.