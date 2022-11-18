REPORT: Henry Cavill Has No Deal For His Superman Return

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Adam’s mid-credits scene!

Seeing Henry Cavill show up in Black Adam’s mid-credits scene seemed like all the proof we needed to know that Warner Bros. had big plans for the actor’s future as Superman. Cavill himself posted a video on Instagram confirming that he was officially returning as the Man of Steel in future DC projects. But as it turns out, “official” may have been pushing it. A new report from The Wrap claims that Cavill’s return isn’t as airtight as we previously thought. In fact, there is “currently no formal deal” for Cavill to appear in any additional films at this time.

The report also claims that WB still hasn’t locked down a writer or director for an upcoming Superman movie. But as far as we know, the search is still on. A few days before Black Adam debuted, The Hollywood Reporter published its own story detailing the status of Clark Kent’s big-screen fate. At the time, news of Cavill’s mid-credits cameo had already leaked thanks to a few loose-lipped bloggers who attended the film’s New York premiere a week earlier.

Fans got even more excited when THR reported that WB had a wishlist of writers in mind to tackle his next theatrical outing. One such scribe was Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie. However, the studio has yet to make any official announcements.

Additionally, The Wrap’s sources allege that “there’s no forward momentum” on any Superman project whatsoever. This might be on account of new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are still finalizing the company’s 10-year film slate. Whatever they are planning is expected to be revealed in the next two months. In the meantime, Cavill recently vacated his role as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher, leading many to believe he was clearing room in his schedule for new DC movies. Unfortunately, this may not have been the case at all.

How do you feel about this latest development surrounding Cavill’s return as Superman? Let us know in the comment section below!

