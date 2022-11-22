Final Avatar: The Way of the Water Trailer is All About Family

In the footage and press leading up to the release, it’s clear that Avatar: The Way of Water will be all about family. Sigourney Weaver said Avatar 2 is “very much based on Jim’s family and his joy in the family.” Weaver is referring to James Cameron, who returns to write and direct the sequel to his smash hit, Avatar. Now, the final trailer for Avatar 2 showcases Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the lengths that he will go to protect his family.

The new footage depicts Sully traveling to a new area of Pandora with his family to escape an impending conflict. When asked why he came to this land, Sully says, “I just want to keep my family safe.” Additionally, a new army of soldiers once again threatens Pandora. The final moments of the trailer tease a fiery showdown between the Na’vi and the humans.

This footage also highlights the jaw-dropping landscape of Pandora. The dazzling underwater sequences are breathtaking, as Cameron unlocks a new element in the beautiful world he created 13 years ago. According to the trailer, Avatar 2 is billed as the “motion picture event of a generation.”

Notable stars reprising their roles from the first film are Zoe Saldana as Neytiri and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Additionally, Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, will now play Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter, Kiri, in the sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16.

What are your thoughts on the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water? Leave your answers in the comment section below!

