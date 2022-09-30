Sigourney Weaver Says Avatar 2 is Based on James Cameron’s Family

On the surface, Avatar is a science fiction film about a Marine who attempts to broker peace between humans and the Na’vi of Pandora. However, behind the epic battle sequences and the stunning visuals is a family story. In Avatar: The Way of the Water, the love of a family will be front and center once again as Jake and Neytiri will look to protect their children from danger. Sigourney Weaver, who will play Jake and Neytiri’s adoptive teenage daughter in the sequel, spoke about the importance of the familial bond in Avatar 2 with Variety. Weaver also shared insight into director James Cameron’s family inspiration for the sequel.

“The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live,” said Weaver. “It’s very much based on Jim’s family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

Weaver originally played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. Towards the end of the film, Grace is shot while trying to escape captivity from Colonel Quaritch. Despite Jake’s best efforts to revive her, Grace succumbs to her wounds and dies. In Avatar 2, Weaver will be playing an entirely new character with no obvious relation to Grace. Weaver stars as the 14 year-old Kiri, the adoptive daughter of Jake and Neytiri. If real time elapsed between the movies, that means Kiri would have been a year old during the time of the first film, and therefore unlikely to be a reincarnation of Grace.

Because when the sequel arrives later this year, it will mark 13 years since the release of the first film. Will audiences show up for Avatar 2? If the Avatar re-release grossed over 34 million worldwide last weekend alone, then it’s clear the world wants a return to Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16.

