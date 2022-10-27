New Black Panther 2 Clips Show Nakia and Okoye, Introduce Riri Williams

Two weeks from tonight, audiences will turn out in droves to catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters and see how the movie addresses the passing of both Chadwick Boseman and his character, T’Challa. Watching the sequel is bound to be a somber experience for many, considering the game-changing impact of Boseman’s performance in the original installment. Regardless, the filmmakers managed to squeeze in a few lighthearted moments as well. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, stars Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong’o debuted two new clips from the sequel that give us the best of both worlds. You can check out both scenes in the players below.

In the first clip (around the 7:13 mark), Nakia (Nyong’o) and Okoye (Gurira) are shown mourning the loss of Boseman’s T’Challa. They don’t mention his cause of death, but their conversation reveals that Nakia left the country when he died, something that stung her fellow Wakandans. But as she explains, T’Challa was more than just a king to her. And this made it hard to stick around for the funeral.

Meanwhile, the second clip (at 8:00) features Riri Williams, with Dominique Thorne making her big-screen debut as the character. Thorne will soon play a much larger role in the MCU as the star of next year’s Ironheart series on Disney+. But for now, she’s just a hyper-intelligent MIT student. Although she isn’t exactly thrilled when Okoye and Shuri (Wright) suddenly show up in her dorm room. Riri even tries lobbing random objects at the pair in an effort to ward them off. However, once Okoye breaks out her spear, the fight is over.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit heaters on Friday, November 11. Preview screenings begin on the 10th.

What do you think of these latest clips from the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

