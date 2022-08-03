Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Last week, Ben Affleck was spotted on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which led Jason Momoa to confirm the return of his Justice League co-star. However, Affleck may not have been the initial Batman in that movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “multiple sources” say Michael Keaton filmed a scene for the sequel as well.

This isn’t the first time that rumor has come up, but THR is the first Hollywood trade to directly address Keaton’s appearance in the Aquaman sequel. The report also suggests that “test audiences found [Keaton’s scene] confusing, as it was unclear why Keaton’s Batman was in this universe.” This was because Keaton’s return was supposed to be explained in The Flash. Since that movie will now be released after The Lost Kingdom, it didn’t make sense to keep Keaton in the film.

Presumably Affleck’s cameo was used to replace Keaton’s scene. It’s not the only recent erasure of Keaton’s Dark Knight. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery shelved HBO Max’s Batgirl movie which would have also featured Keaton as Batman. Now, instead of having three DCEU appearances lined up, Keaton has only The Flash, assuming that film is still on track to arrive on June 23, 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

