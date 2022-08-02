Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels HBO Max’s Batgirl Movie

HBO Max’s Batgirl movie was noticeably absent from Comic-Con, despite the film’s supposed 2022 release date. However, a new report in The New York Post suggests that it won’t be coming out at all. That means Batgirl won’t get a theatrical release, and it won’t even premiere on HBO Max. It will simply be cancelled despite the fact that it is already finished.

The Post’s story suggests that Batgirl tested so poorly with preview audiences that “the studio decided to cut its losses and run, for the sake of the brand’s future.” The New York Post’s unnamed source added that “They think an unspeakable Batgirl is going to be irredeemable.”

Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max won’t be getting off lightly for this. The budget for the film is estimated to be between $70 million and $100 million. That makes this one of the biggest write-downs in Hollywood history. All without playing in a single theater.

The new bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery already killed the $75 million Wonder Twins movie that HBO Max planned to make. However, the key difference is that Wonder Twins never shot a single scene. The Batgirl movie wasn’t just filmed, it also had reshoots.

Batgirl featured Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Brendan Fraser as Firefly. It was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

In the past, cancelled superhero movies like Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four flick eventually escaped into the wild and became bootleg staples at comic conventions. It remains to be seen if Batgirl will be leaked as well.

