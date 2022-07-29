Ben Affleck Will Appear In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Earlier this year, Ben Affleck said in no uncertain terms that he’s done playing Batman after The Flash hits theaters next year. However, he never ruled out appearing as Bruce Wayne before then. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck and Aquaman star Jason Momoa were spotted filming scenes for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by a Warner Bros. behind-the-scenes studio tour.

With the bat out of the bag, so to speak, Momoa decided to confirm the news himself with two pictures of himself and Affleck. He also included a brief video of the fans who spotted them on the tour.

Given the fact that Affleck is not in his Batman costume, we can assume that his appearance as Bruce Wayne is more of a cameo than a co-starring role. Until now, this had been a surprise. Regardless, it should still be fun to see how he is integrated into the film’s story.

Affleck and Momoa’s characters first crossed paths in Justice League, when Bruce attempted to recruit Aquaman for the team. In both versions of the film, they ultimately joined forces with the other heroes of the Justice League to save the Earth. Beyond that, the current DCEU continuity is a little unclear. Although Momoa did cameo as Aquaman in the season finale of Peacemaker.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

