‘The Worst May Be Yet to Come’: GOT Creator George R.R. Martin Reveals His Mental Health Struggles

George R. R. Martin’s latest blog post comes after months of silence. The Game of Thrones creator has shared a candid life update and opened up about his recent mental health struggles. He also shared his excitement for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Emmy nominations.

Published on August 3, GRRM’s new blog post begins with a cheeky “Remember me?” noting that the GOT creator’s last update came on February 19. He added, “The posts that came after were made by my mighty minions. I am lucky enough to have a great staff of assistants… though even with their help, I kept falling further and further behind.”

Martin went on to confess that this year has been “stressful, to say the least.” The author shared, “So much has been happening, it’s been overwhelming. Some great things, exciting things. Dreams coming true. But there have been nightmares too. I have lost friends.”

Opening up about his mental health struggles, Martin said, “Battled sadness and depression. The worst may be yet to come.” On a more positive note, he added, “I turned seventy-seven last September, and I tell you, getting old is no fun. But there have been amazing times as well.”

George R. R. Martin celebrates A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Emmy nominations

Later in the post, George R. R. Martin also gave a shoutout to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms securing nine Emmy nominations for this year’s ceremony, including Best Drama. Other categories in which the series has been nominated include Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Costumes, Hairstyling, and more.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “I hope to attend,” Martin declared, adding, “but that depends on… well, on a lot of things.”

In conclusion, the 77-year-old stated, “I am proud of our team, and hope we take home a few of the statues, but I will confess that I was hoping we’d get a few of the acting nominations as well. But there’s always next year.”

Originally reported by Namrata Ghosh on ComingSoon.