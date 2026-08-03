Warhammer 40,000 Expands at Amazon With New TV Show, Henry Cavill on Board

Amazon is expanding Warhammer 40,000 with another big project. The company is developing a new Warhammer 40,000 animated TV show. Henry Cavill is set to executive produce it alongside leading the live-action adaptation of the same that is already in the works.

The animated event series is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studios, and Games Workshop. It serves as a spinoff of Secret Level, the animated anthology series that featured a Warhammer 40,000 episode when it premiered in late 2024.

Dave Wilson directed the Secret Level episode and served as its supervising director. He is co-creating the new TV show with John Orloff, the writer behind Masters of the Air and Band of Brothers. The story of the new project will center on The Deathwatch, an elite group of Space Marines tasked with hunting alien threats.

Natalie Viscuso is executive producing the animated series with Cavill. Tim Miller and Wilson will also executive produce for Blur Studios, while Roy Lee, Andy Smillie, Amazon MGM Studios, and Games Workshop round out the production team.

The Secret Level Warhammer 40,000 episode director discusses the origins of Amazon’s new TV show

As reported by Variety, Dave Wilson said the idea for a full series grew from the response to Secret Level. “Secret Level wasn’t conceived simply as an anthology. It was designed as a launchpad for larger stories,” he said. “The response to the ‘Warhammer’ episode was extraordinary, particularly from fans who understood how much care went into getting the world right. This series gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation and tell a much larger story. I’ve wanted to tell a long-form story set in ‘Warhammer 40,000’ for more than twenty years, and I’m incredibly grateful to Games Workshop and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to do it.”

This new TV show will be among the many other upcoming titles from Amazon, which have been inspired by various hugely popular games. Apart from Fallout, some of the other upcoming game-inspired shows include Tomb Raider, God of War, Mass Effect, Wolfenstein, and Life Is Strange.