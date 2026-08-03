Booster Gold Gets Creative Overhaul as DC Moves Ahead With TV Show

DC Studios is revamping its show Booster Gold with a creative overhaul.

Recently, scriptwriter David Jenkins shared a terrible update about the DC show and implied that he has moved on. But instead of shelving the project, the studio decided to move forward with a new creative team, as per TheWrap. It is currently in the early stages of development and does not yet have a leading star.

On June 15, 2026, the writer announced that he submitted his script for the pilot. Despite his excitement to work on the project, he recently took to Threads and confirmed that his work was not moving ahead with the studio.

Jenkins posted the news in response to Mahershala Ali’s statement on the MCU Blade franchise. Echoing the latter’s sentiment, the creator wrote, “My Booster Gold won’t be moving forward. Can’t improve on Mahershala’s lovely statement so I’ll just apply it here as well.”

DC pushes ahead with Booster Gold while Marvel rethinks Wonder Man and Blade

Booster Gold was one of the first projects announced by James Gunn when he first started leading DC Studios’ creative direction. He had stated, “It’s basically Imposter Syndrome as a superhero.” The storyline was supposed to be part of their initial Gods and Monsters phase in DC.

However, the project never moved forward, much like MCU’s Blade and, most recently, MCU’s most successful TV show, Wonder Man. Ali was cast as the lead of the Blade saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019. But this project stalled, leading the actor to release the aforementioned statement.

Moreover, Wonder Man was greenlit for another season. But the series was canceled, shocking fans across the globe. Yet, the DC project is not abandoned, and fans can still hope for good news soon.

The studio’s most recent project was Supergirl, which did not fare well during its theatrical release. Their next project, slated to release on October 23, 2026, is Clayface. Their other ongoing projects include Man of Tomorrow and The Batman Part II.