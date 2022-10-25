The Flash Season 9 Adds Batwoman’s Javicia Leslie To the Cast

Next year, The Flash will come to an end after its upcoming ninth season. With filming currently underway, the show has added a familiar face to go up against Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen/Flash. Via EW, the villain in question will be played by Javicia Leslie.

Leslie is best known for her role as Ryan Wilder in seasons 2 and 3 of Batwoman. Following Kate Kane’s disappearance, Ryan became the new Batwoman. Regardless, Leslie’s role in The Flash is officially “top secret.” However, it has been widely rumored that Leslie will play Red Death. In DC’s comic book universe, Red Death is an alternate evil version of Bruce Wayne. After witnessing the deaths of his sidekicks, this version of Bruce taps into the Speed Force and absorbs the Flash’s powers. If Leslie plays Red Death, she will presumably be an evil alternate version of Ryan Wilder.

Leslie became the star of Batwoman after Ruby Rose exited the series after the completion of the first season. She remained with the series in the leading role for two seasons. However, The CW cancelled Batwoman after three seasons in April 2022.

The Flash season 9 will air in 2023 on The CW.

Do you think that Leslie will play Red Death on the show? Share your predictions in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: The Flash: 80 Years of the Fastest Man Alive

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.