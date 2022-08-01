The Flash Will End in 2023 With Season 9

Next year, the Arrowverse will officially come to an end. Via The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash will end with season 9 when it returns in 2023. Additionally, the final season will consist of only 13 episodes.

The Flash showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace confirmed the news with a statement of his own:

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Wallace has previously acknowledged that season 8 was scripted to be the end of the series. However, The CW renewed the series last March and signed Grant Gustin to a new one-year deal to reprise his role as Barry Allen/Flash. Regardless, Gustin reportedly refused a multi-year deal, and had fewer episodes on his contract than in previous years.

Gustin made his first appearance as Barry Allen in the second season of Arrow, before headlining The Flash a year later. From there, the Arrowverse grew to include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. Since Superman & Lois and Stargirl take place on different worlds, The Flash was the sole remaining Arrowverse series on The CW. With its demise, the Arrowverse will be over as well.

The Flash season 9 will begin filming next month, and the season premiere will arrive in early 2023.

