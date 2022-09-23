She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6! She-Hulk Episode 3.

If you’re looking for Daredevil, there’s no sign of Matt Murdock this week. And the Mister Immortal subplot is a real stinker. Regardless, the sixth episode of She-Hulk has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6.

Out of nowhere, Jennifer Walters gets an invite to attend the wedding of her friend, Lulu, whom she has known since they were kids. However, Lulu is less than happy when Jen shows up to the pre-wedding celebration as She-Hulk. Lulu asks her to be “Just Jen” for the duration of the wedding, so she doesn’t take away attention from her. To make things more annoying for Jen, Titania shows up as part of the wedding party because she is dating a groomsman. Very suspicious. Unfortunately for Jen, Lulu laughs off her distrust of Titania and tells Jennifer that she’s being overly dramatic.

The one thing that goes well for Jen is that she strikes up a friendly conversation with a groomsman named Josh. But because Lulu is such a Bridezlla, Jen is roped into performing the cleaning duties of the staff that just quit. Meanwhile, Mallory and Nikki take on the case of Mister Immortal, a guy who can’t die who constantly fakes his own death to get out of marriages. It’s the worst thing this show has ever done, and we shall speak no more of it.

Back at the wedding, Jen finally has a good time by getting drunk and dancing with the older guests. Titania takes the opportunity to pick a fight with Jen, but Jennifer is so wasted that she can’t initially turn into She-Hulk. Once Jen solves that problem, the fight spills into the reception area, and Titania is humiliated when she slips and falls on her face, breaking her veneers. Titania sulks off in defeat past Lulu, before Jen profusely apologizes to her friend for breaking her promise. Thankfully, Lulu is so drunk that she seemingly forgets asking Jen not to Hulk out. She’s even happy to see her as She-Hulk.

Back at GLK&H, Mallory and Nikki bond over watching anti-Mister Immortal videos on the Inteligencia web site. However, they are disturbed when they realize that the Inteligencia is running anti-She-Hulk content as well, complete with death threats against Jen. Mallory suggests that Nikki keep this information away from Jen so she can just live her life. But Nikki disregards that advice and almost immediately leaves a message for Jen with the details.

Jen doesn’t hear that message because she’s having fun with Josh after the wedding. And she’s unaware that the Inteligencia is not only spying on her, they were behind the Wrecking Crew’s attempt to steal her blood. You know…The Leader was one of the Inteligencia in the comics. But for now, we don’t know who is running the Inteligencia in the MCU.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 in the comment section below!

