Titania’s Chit Chat is Over In New She-Hulk Episode 6 Clip

After last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters is once again legally able to call herself She-Hulk. Jen’s increasingly annoying nemesis, Titania, tried to co-opt the She-Hulk name for her own brand of beauty products. However, a legal defeat won’t be enough to keep Titania from interfering in Jen’s life. In a new She-Hulk episode 6 clip, Jen discovers that Titania has wormed her way on to the guest list for a wedding.

Within the preview, Titania reveals how she got her invite to the wedding. And unfortunately for Jen, no one seems to believe her about Titania’s true intentions. That includes the bride-to-be, who happens to be one of Jen’s best friends.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite the Daredevil tease at the end of last week’s episode, there’s no sign of Matt Murdock in this clip. That may mean we’ll have to wait at least another week to see Charlie Cox on the show. Regardless, we’ll know one way or another if Daredevil is back yet in just a few hours.

The sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

What do you think about the new She-Hulk episode 6 clip? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.