Emma D’Arcy Makes Her House of the Dragon Debut In New Preview Clip

House of the Dragon may have done too good of a job by casting Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as young Rhaenyra Targaryen and young Alicent Hightower. In only five episodes, they’ve become entrenched in the roles and embraced by fans of the series. However, last Sunday’s episode marks their final appearance on the show barring any flashbacks. Episode 6 is jumping ten years into the future, as Emma D’Arcy takes over the role of Rhaenyra, while Olivia Cooke will step into the part of Queen Alicent.

HBO has released a new preview scene from House of the Dragon that marks the debut of D’Arcy on the series. John Macmillan is also making his first appearance as Laenor Velaryon, the older version of Rhaenyra’s husband. This clip also demonstrates just how badly Rhaenyra and Alicent have fallen out. Moments after giving birth to her latest child, Rhaenyra answers a summons from the queen to show off her infant. But this is far from a friendly request. Instead, it’s a test of wills between former friends.

Here’s your first look at Emma D’Arcy and John Macmillan in next week’s episode of #HouseoftheDragon. And I’m just getting started. #HBO50 pic.twitter.com/iD9OLz5AVF — HBO (@HBO) September 20, 2022

While their former characters are becoming bitter enemies, Alcock and Carey seem to have a much closer relationship. In an Instagram post from Alcock, she shares an image of herself embracing Carey, as well as a look behind-the-scenes of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mils (@millyalcock)

Despite only having a short time on the series, Alcock and Carey may enjoy breakout success going forward in their careers. But only time will tell for sure.

House of the Dragon episode 6 will premiere this Sunday, September 25, on HBO and HBO Max.

