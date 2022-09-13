Andor Character Posters Showcase the Heroes of the Rebellion

Because this weekend’s trailer wasn’t enough, Lucasfilm has debuted three new Andor character posters to get fans excited for next week’s premiere. Aside from Diego Luna’s returning Rogue One character, the upcoming series will show how other Rebels did their part to fight the Empire. Now, the studio is spotlighting a few of these heroes with some colorful new key art. You can check it out for yourself below.

Leading the is Luna’s title character, Cassian Andor, whom viewers already met Rogue One. But since Andor takes place five years before that film, Cassian is far more cocky and inexperienced than the Rebel who sacrificed himself to steal the plans for the Death Star. Regardless, his fearlessness is exactly what the Alliance needs to turn the tide of war in the Rebellion’s favor.

Genevieve O’Reilly is also coming back from Rogue One as Rebel leader Mon Mothma, the role originally played by Caroline Blakiston in Return of the Jedi. Around the time of Andor, however, Mothma still holds her position as an Imperial senator. So most of her character arc is expected show her struggle with trying to maintain a façade among her fellow politicians while plotting the Empire’s downfall in secret. O’Reilly has also teased that exploring Mothma’s humanity is one of the most alluring parts of the series.

The third poster features Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, another key presence in the Rebellion’s rise. Since he is a Star Wars newcomer, most of his backstory will remains a mystery until Andor finally sheds some light on his motivations. But based on early footage, Luthen is unflinchingly loyal to the Rebel cause, and he may turn out to be one of the most influential figures in Cassian’s life.

Andor will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on September 21.

