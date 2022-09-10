Cassian Embraces His Destiny in Lucasfilm’s New Andor Trailer

Diego Luna’s return as Rebel hero Cassian Andor is less than two weeks away. So it was only natural for Lucasfilm to kick off today’s D23 presentation with a new look at the highly-anticipated Rogue One prequel. The cast and crew have long been promising that the show provides a much grittier alternative to traditional Star Wars fare. But the new Andor trailer shows us just how gritty the story will get over the course of its first season.

The latest round of footage highlights the series’ impressively broad scope. Many of the filmmakers previously confirmed that Andor mainly utilizes practical sets with as little need for CGI as possible. But aside from the battles on the ground, which will take viewers to a variety of new planets, we can also expect a handful of dog fights in space. And clearly, Lucasfilm spared no expense on the budget. You can check out the new trailer in the player below.

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

During the panel, Luna came out onstage with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and several of his co-stars, including Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), and Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma). They all described Andor as a “spy thriller” that takes place five years before the start of Rogue One. Luna also claimed that it serves as “the awakening of a revolutionary” as well. And this theme is on full display in the trailer when Cassian speaks with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). who’s willing to sacrifice everything for the galaxy’s freedom. He also warns Cassian that either way, he’s destined to perish in his fight against the Empire, foreshadowing his tragic demise at the end of the 2016 anthology film.

Andor will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on September 21.

