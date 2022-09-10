Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Trailer Debuts At D23

Lucasfilm released the first trailer for its new animated anthology series, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, at the D23 Expo. The series will be six animated shorts that will predominantly focus on Ahsoka Tano and Dooku. And as the tagline reads, there are “Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny.”

For Ahsoka, the footage showcases her origins as a baby, a child, and an adult as she comes to train with Anakin Skywalker. Conversely, the trailer teases Dooku’s rise to power and his eventual turn to the Dark Side. The first footage highlighted many familiar faces in the Star Wars universe including Mace Windu and Qui-Gon, with the latter being voiced by Liam Neeson. Additionally, Ashley Eckstein will return to voice Ahsoka.

Tales of the Jedi comes from the creative forces behind The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni and Charles Murray. All six shorts will stream on Disney+ on October 26.

Are you excited to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi? What are your predictions for the show? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

