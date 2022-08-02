She-Hulk’s Tim Roth Praises Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo

It’s been 14 long years since Tim Roth first showed up in The Incredible Hulk as one of the MCU’s original big bads, Emil Blonsky/Abomination. And it sounds like the two leads of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made Roth feel right at home.

The last time Roth faced a Hulk in the Marvel sandbox in 2008, Edward Norton was still filling the role of Bruce Banner. However, the MCU is a much different place these days. Aside from Mark Ruffalo as the “new” Bruce, She-Hulk finds Roth starring alongside Tatiana Maslany, who will make her debut as the title character when the series debuts later this month. And while speaking with ScreenRant, Roth discussed what it was like to watch their familial chemistry pop onscreen.

“I had very little to do on the first few days of filming started so I was just watching the world,” recalled Roth. “It’s incredible. Mind-boggling. And watching Tatiana, that was extraordinary. Wow. And then I had a couple of days early on in the schedule with Tatiana and Mark Ruffalo and watching them interact and play – it was a penny drop moment to me. ‘Oh, that’s what you do.’ And then I could jump into the world. And so it’s actually watching them bounce off each other and play around because they’re already deep into filming. Mark had years on it…And then it’s playtime, you know? Yeah. And it was real playtime. And we had so much fun. I absolutely loved it.”

Roth’s character (as the Abomination) actually made a brief appearance in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, She-Hulk gives him much more to do than deliver a few (uncredited) guttural sounds in a recording booth. Based on the trailers, it looks as though Blonsky is finally getting his day in court, with Maslany’s Jennifer Walters serving as his reluctant legal counsel. Most fans are expecting their attorney-client relationship to devolve into something more brutal. But whether this leads to a rematch with Bruce in his Hulked-out form remains to be seen.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.

