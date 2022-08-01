Bruce Gives Jennifer Super-Lessons in This She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Clip

Jennifer Walters may not be a trained superhero, but she doesn’t always need her famous cousin to mansplain Hulk life, either. In a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip, the title character proves better at some feats of strength and balance than Bruce Banner ever was. The clip comes exclusively via USA Today, with an accompanying story in which star Tatiana Maslany and others discuss the new show.

First, check out the clip below: