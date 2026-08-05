Insidious 6 Popcorn Bucket Brings Back Horror Movie Franchise’s Scariest Demon

The official Insidious 6 popcorn bucket brings back the franchise’s scariest demon. Regal Cinemas has unveiled the collectible, giving fans a closer look at the iconic Lipstick-Face Demon ahead of the movie’s release.

The bucket is shaped like the demon’s head, complete with glowing red eyes and its familiar black-and-red face. First introduced in the original Insidious, the terrifying creature became one of the series’ most recognizable horror icons after targeting Dalton Lambert.

Don't look behind you?



Grab the Insidious: Out of the Further merch when you watch it at Regal August 21. Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/iEsSj7A0UU



Merch is available at select locations starting August 19, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/cDn7pP4wuU — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 5, 2026

What do we know about the plot of Insidious 6?

Insidious 6 has been officially titled Insidious: Out of the Further. The plot of this film revolves around Gemma, a young mother who visits her childhood home with her daughter. There, she discovers she can enter the Further, the dark spiritual realm that has haunted the franchise since the first film.

Gemma quickly realizes that her unusual gift comes at a deadly cost. She accidentally allows otherworldly creatures to enter the real world, putting her entire family in danger. Amelia Eve stars as Gemma alongside Lin Shaye, who reprises her role as Elise Rainier.

The cast also includes Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. Jacob Chase directs the film from his own screenplay, while Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell produce the latest chapter in the long-running horror franchise.

Although the film introduces several new characters, the collectible pays homage to the roots of the franchise. By bringing back the Lipstick-Face Demon, Regal’s popcorn bucket celebrates one of the most memorable villains in the Insidious franchise.

Insidious: Out of the Further opens in U.S. theaters on August 21, 2026. The supernatural horror thriller has a runtime of 106 minutes. It is the sixth installment of the franchise that has collected over $740 million at the global box office.

Originally reported by Surya Singh on ComingSoon.net.