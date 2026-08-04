Insidious’ Most Iconic Villains Return in Scary Outside the Further Horror Posters

Insidious: Out of the Further just got a terrifying set of character posters ahead of its release. Sony’s upcoming sixth installment in the franchise will have the most recognizable demons. This includes Mr. Lipstick, aka The Man with Fire in His Face, who was first introduced in James Wan’s original 2010 film.

The Red-Faced Demon returns with its signature red face, black body, and unsettling grin, giving fans chills with its terrifying look. Alongside it, Doll Girl from the original film also returns to the movie. The poster set also includes the Bride in Black (Parker Crane) from Insidious Chapter 2, whose frightening smile and haunting look continue to make her one of the franchise’s creepiest spirits. The Man Who Can’t Breathe from Chapter 3 also appears.

KeyFace, the unsettling figure from The Last Key, and the long-haired fiend, introduced more recently in The Red Door, round out the group. Each poster gives fans the

What do the new demons reveal about Insidious: Out of the Further?

Alongside bringing back familiar demons, the poster also hints at the horror threat level in Insidious: Out of the Further. By bringing back major demons from the franchise’s history on the big screen at once, rather than saving them for small cameos, Sony’s indication is clear that Out of the Further isn’t just another single-haunting story.

The poster release caption also reads, “They are coming for our world.” That chilling tagline teases that the horrors of The Further may no longer be confined to the spirit realm.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

According to the official synopsis, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the home where she grew up. She discovers that she can enter The Further and can bring whatever dangerous lives over there into the real world. Once the demons find out her ability, they begin to haunt the mortal world by escaping The Further.

Sony will release a final trailer for Insidious: Out of the Further tomorrow, August 5, 2026. The movie will hit theaters on August 21, 2026.

Originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.