Jacob Batalon Reveals Why Ned Created the Spidey Tracker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day gave Ned Leeds a genius upgrade that even Samsung got behind. Jacob Batalon broke down the real-world tech collaboration behind his character’s coolest new gadget in the Marvel sequel.

Jacob Batalon reveals the real reason why Ned created the Spidey Tracker app

The actor recently spoke to PEOPLE about why Ned created the “Spidey Tracker” app in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Batalon explained that Ned’s intelligence remained a core part of his character throughout the franchise. “I think what’s really cool about Ned is that they never really lost his intelligence,” Batalon said. He added that Ned’s tech-savvy nature made Samsung technology a natural fit for the character. “It really just made sense that he would use Samsung technology,” Batalon noted during the interview.

In the film, Ned develops the app after returning to New York City from MIT. Samsung provided Batalon with its new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Watch for filming. Ned proudly demonstrates the app at a party he hosts with M.J. (Zendaya). He shares his theory that Spider-Man attended their high school or was possibly a teacher. Neither Ned nor M.J. remembers that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was actually Spider-Man.

Batalon also praised the Samsung devices he got to use on set. “I had no idea that phones were capable of doing such things, and so it was very enlightening,” he shared. Samsung allowed him to experiment freely with the gadgets between takes. “It was really fun,” he added about the hands-on experience.

The Spidey Tracker app plays a significant role beyond just one scene in the film. By the post-credits scenes, the app begins tracking Spider-Man away from Earth entirely. This moment hints at another off-world adventure for Holland’s character in future installments. Samsung and Sony also developed an actual version of the app for fans during the press tour.

“It was really useful for fans to find out where we’re going,” Batalon said. He called it “a really cool add-on and addition to the movie.” Batalon has played Ned since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming across four films spanning nearly a decade.