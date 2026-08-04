Spider-Man 4 Director Pushes Back Against Tom Holland’s Disastrous Test Screening Comments

Spider-Man 4 director has finally responded to Tom Holland‘s comments over the movie’s bad test screening. Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be winning over fans in theaters right now, but there was an earlier version that didn’t work as well.

Holland, who reprises Peter Parker in the fourth Spider-Man film, had recently sparked online debates after saying that early test-screening cuts of Brand New Day didn’t work. He revealed that there were several cuts of the film based on feedback from test audiences. “And then, we watched it, and we hated it.” According to him, “It totally didn’t work.”

Now, director Destin Daniel Cretton has responded to those comments. While pushing back against Holland’s comments, Cretton said, “You try things. Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don’t. The screening that he called a disaster still scored in the 90s and is actually not that different than the movie that’s out. But we were trying some things. We overcut it. I would run down that road but I don’t want to tell you something false,” during an interaction with TheWrap.

“Sometimes you finish a screening and you’re just like, Damn, that sucked. But then the audience tells you something a little different, and something in your gut is just like, Oh, that did not feel good. That happens to me all the time,” he added.

(Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

What do critics and audience members now think of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s clear that the majority of critics and audience members are in love with Tom Holland’s latest entry in his blockbuster superhero franchise.

Since its highly anticipated theatrical debut last Friday, Spider-Man 4 has been getting rave reactions from moviegoers. It currently holds a Tomatometer score of 90% and a near-perfect Popcornmeter score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, the movie scored an A on CinemScore, based on feedback from moviegoers coming out of theaters.

As a result, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also emerged as one of the biggest box office hits in 2026. It surpassed Avengers: Endgame to register the highest domestic opening weekend of all time, with a collection of $360 million. Globally, the movie earned a total of $932 million in its first weekend. It trails only Avengers: Endgame, which earned $1.2 billion globally in its opening weekend seven years ago.

Within days of its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, according to Variety. It’s the second-fastest film in history to reach that milestone, in six days, behind Endgame, which did it in just five days.

Alongside Holland in the title role, Spider-Man 4’s cast also includes Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.