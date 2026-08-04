Spider-Man: No Way Home MCU Star Mary Rivera Passes Away

Mary Rivera has passed away. Although the Filipina actress appeared in only a handful of projects, she left a lasting impression with her role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, she played Ned Leeds’ grandmother, making her one of the few actors to share the screen with both Andrew Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men.

TMZ reported that Rivera died at the age of 82 on April 15, 2026. A family member confirmed her death to the outlet. The Filipina actress suffered a stroke, with the doctors warning her family that her condition was extremely serious. After doctors warned that she was unlikely to recover and her prognosis wouldn’t be good even if she did, the family decided to remove her from life support. Rivera was later cremated.

Rivera began her career with Kanlaon Broadcasting System, which was later renamed Radio Philippines Network (RPN). She later worked primarily as a teacher after serving as a church missionary.

Besides appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rivera starred in the 2017 film Paranormal Highway and 2023’s Teddy Told Me To. She won the part of Ned’s lola after sending an audition tape to the film’s producers, which her family encouraged.

In an interview with Hawaii Public Radio, Rivera’s daughter, Angie Kelly, said she spotted the casting call on Facebook and encouraged her mother to audition. “It’s been an amazing adventure. To us, she’s just my mom. But to the rest of the world, she’s Ned’s Lola,” Kelly said at the time. “It’s humbling really, because never before in cinematic history really has there been a place for the Filipino language and culture. They did a really good job with paying attention to the details of our culture.”

Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera, her four children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

SuperHeroHype sends condolences to Rivera’s friends and family at this time.