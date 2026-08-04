Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Bathhouse Scene With [Spoiler] Left Him ‘Really Grumpy’

Spider-Man’s latest adventure takes him into a Russian bathhouse. What follows is a stripped-down encounter that left the actor feeling far from heroic. Tom Holland has revealed that filming an intimate scene for Spider-Man: Brand New Day became an exercise in physical discomfort.

Tom Holland’s dehydration routine for Yelena scene made him ‘really grumpy’

To prepare for the moment his web-slinger drops his suit, Holland experimented with a rigorous dehydration routine. The scene shows Peter Parker visiting Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova at a makeshift Russian bathhouse office to gather intelligence on a mind-controlling foe. Before any information is shared, Yelena insists the hero strip down to prove he is not concealing weapons. Parker complies, removing everything except his mask and underwear.

Holland thoroughly enjoyed working with his co-star, but his off-camera preparation soured his mood. “Besides absolutely loving working with Florence and the scene going incredibly smoothly and her being the funniest person in the room.”

He continued, “I had tried to do that stupid dehydration thing for that scene, where I didn’t drink any water the day before and then I drank loads of water the day before that,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “I tried to see if it would make a difference, and the only thing it did is it just made me really grumpy.”

He ultimately judged the physical sacrifice pointless. “I don’t even think it really made that much of a difference,” he posited. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were absent from set that day. A circumstance Holland viewed as a blessing. “It would’ve been a little bit weird, it would have been strange,” he said. “We were in our underwear.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, follows a depressed Peter Parker whose identity has been erased from the world. His psychological state triggers a dangerous mutation in his DNA, just as a mysterious new villain emerges.