Soulm8te: Nearly Canceled M3GAN Movie Is Getting Better Reviews Than You’d Think

Soulm8te had a rocky road to release. The AI erotic thriller was set for a January theatrical premiere before its release window was canceled. Following months of delays, Soulm8te has arrived digitally. Although not without its issues, the movie appears to be getting rather positive reviews. It has yet to earn a Rotten Tomatoes rating due to a shortage of critics, but some outlets have praised the movie for its style and performances.

The Hollywood Reporter called it “a slick, sexy techno-thriller that knows exactly what kind of movie it wants to be.” It complimented Kate Dolan, the director, on using the elements of an erotic thriller to his advantage and enhancing the story with emotions.

Mama’s Geeky had a similarly positive reaction to Soulm8te and stated that it was successful because of its focus on an R-rating, instead of imitating M3GAN. “Part adult M3GAN, part lethal warning: Soulm8te is a bloody, fast-paced blast that proves why programming a tech soulmate is a deadly idea.”

Fortress of Solitude saw Soulm8te as yet another story about AI, but appreciated how the movie managed to differentiate itself with its adult themes.” Not as bad as it looks, thanks to Kate Dolan’s competent genre know-how direction and Lily Sullivan’s eerily robotic performance.”

Where can Soulm8te now be watched?

Soulm8te is now available for rent or purchase on premium VOD platforms, such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Google TV, within the U.S. It is unavailable on any subscription-based services.

Despite not being able to secure a theatrical release, the film’s streaming debut has allowed horror fans to make up their minds. Early reactions indicate Soulm8te may be a stronger addition to the M3GAN universe than its unusual release history first suggested.

Directed by Kate Dolan, Soulm8te is a story about a man who loses his wife and then decides to purchase an advanced AI for companionship. However, the situation turns dangerous when the robot starts showing signs of obsession.

The movie features the performances of Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl, Claudia Doumit, Oliver Cooper, and Camille Rutherford. It runs 1 hour, 39 minutes.

Originally reported by Surya Singh on ComingSoon.