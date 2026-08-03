Michael Star Jaafar Jackson Cast in Will Smith & Amazon’s Huge New Thriller Movie

Jaafar Jackson has landed a major role in Will Smith’s upcoming action thriller from Amazon MGM Studios. Jackson portrayed his late uncle Michael Jackson in the record-breaking biographical film Michael, which crossed the $1 billion box office mark.

According to Deadline, Jaafar Jackson will join the cast of Supermax, an upcoming high-stakes action film from Miramax and Amazon MGM. He will work alongside the movie’s lead actors: Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. However, the specifics of his role in the movie remain unknown; the report says his character will play a key part in the film’s central story.

The casting marks another milestone following his great success with Michael. It became the highest-grossing biopic of all time, Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film ever, and the highest-grossing musical biopic in cinema history.

What is the new Will Smith and Jaafar Jackson thriller movie about?

Supermax revolves around two FBI agents, played by Smith and Robb, who investigate a murder that seemingly couldn’t have happened. The murder happened in a heavily guarded maximum-security prison cell with no apparent way in or out.

The story leans into a locked-room mystery, raising the stakes for the movie. While many details of Supermax remain a mystery, the story indicates an unusual setting and a locked-room mystery, combining suspense, crime, and action.

David Gordon Green is directing the film co-written by David Weil and David J. Rosen. Both of them also executive produce the film alongside several Miramax and Westbrook Studios executives. Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Will Smith, and Adam Fishbach are also serving as producers on the project.

The movie’s release made headlines earlier after Amazon decided to release it exclusively on Prime Video, skipping a theatrical debut. That raised eyebrows among fans due to Will Smith’s star power and his history of theatrical hits. The direct-to-streaming strategy is particularly notable following Amazon’s massive $70 million acquisition of the film’s worldwide rights from Miramax.

Supermax will release exclusively on Prime Video worldwide, with an official release date yet to be announced.

This article was originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.