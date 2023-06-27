James Gunn Confirms Clark Kent & Lois Lane Actors for Superman: Legacy

Two of the main actors in Superman: Legacy have been chosen for the highly anticipated 2025 DC Studios superhero movie.

Which actors will play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy?

Deadline has reported that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Both individuals were previously reported to be part of the group that was recently undergoing screen tests for the roles. Superman: Legacy director James Gunn confirmed the news with a tweet shortly after the report went live.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is expected to enter production in early 2024 ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film, which stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will mark the first live-action, big-screen project to be green-lit and produced under Gunn and Peter Safran’s regime as co-heads of DC Studios.

In the meantime, DC’s The Flash — which was given the go-ahead during the Walter Hamada regime — is playing in theaters. Two more films green-lit under Hamada — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — are slated to debut in theaters later this year.