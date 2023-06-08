Superman: Legacy Casting Update on In-Person Screen Tests for DCU Movie

DC Studios Co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn seems to be closer than ever to finding the actors who will play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the movie, with in-person screen tests set to take place.

Are Superman: Legacy screen tests happening soon?

Deadline‘s sources state that the first Superman: Legacy in-person screen tests with Gunn and Co-CEO Peter Safran are set to take place around the Father’s Day weekend this month. The outlet notes that Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney are expected to test for Clark Kent/Superman, while Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor will test for Lois Lane.

Apparently, some of the test deals have yet to close and are still being negotiated, but these names are the ones currently expected for the auditions. Warner Bros. had no comment for the outlet about the tests.

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the DC Universe movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, July 11, 2025.