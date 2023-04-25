Mondo’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Ships in July

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebrated not one, but two cultures when it first hit theaters last fall. With this, the film demanded a cosmopolitan score to bolster its characters’ globe-trotting adventures. Thankfully, Ludwig Göransson was up to the challenge, and now his contributions are getting a flashy new physical release. Mondo has announced details for its exclusive pressing of Göransson’s Wakanda Forever soundtrack on vinyl, which collects 26 tracks on two colored LPs. The album doesn’t ship until July, but fans can pre-order it starting later this week. Check out a few images below.

Mondo previously teased the soundtrack’s release during last month’s Academy Awards telecast, which saw Queen Ramonda actress Angela Bassett nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Unfortunately, Bassett didn’t take home the golden statuette this year. But her character does appear prominently on the album’s cover — designed by Mateus Manhanini — alongside most of the film’s principal heroes.

Shuri takes up most of the real estate on the cover in her new Black Panther suit. Below her, we also see Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and M’Baku (Winston Duke). All of these characters appear before a sunlit rendering of Wakanda’s throne room, with the rising waters in the background setting the stage for Ramonda’s demise at the hands of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, who is featured on the back and inside covers.

Following up his Oscar-winning Black Panther score wasn’t an easy task, but Göransson clearly outdid himself on the sequel. Beyond the wide range of African influences derived from countries like Senegal and Nigeria, Göransson also visited Mexico to accurately represent Namor’s Mesoamerican heritage, and teamed up with artists from all regions to achieve his goal.

The album still includes the “T’Challa” theme from the first film, despite the character’s absence in the latest installment. However, Göransson also wrote a brand new theme for Shuri, T’Challa’s successor to the Black Panther mantle. Additional highlights include “Con La Brisa,” which features vocals by Mexican singer Foudeqush, and other tracks sung by the likes of Tobe and Fat Nwigwe, Vivir Quintana, and more.

Mondo’s pressing of Ludwig Göransson’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever score retails for $40. Pre-orders go live this Wednesday, April 26 at 12pm CT.

