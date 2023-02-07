Last Wednesday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived on Disney+, and its streaming debut has added another milestone to the film’s already impressive list of accomplishments. Via Variety, Disney has announced that since it first hit the platform on February 1, the sequel has racked up enough views worldwide to give Disney+ its most-streamed Marvel movie premiere yet.

The studio didn’t release specific viewership numbers, which is par the course for a streaming service making big claims like this. Regardless, the data is based on Disney’s own “internal measurements” of hours streamed for Wakanda Forever during its initial week of availability. The film’s streaming premiere came almost three months after its theatrical release last November, during which time it has managed to gross more than $842 million at the global box office.

Thank you fans around the world for making Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever the #1 Marvel Film Premiere Globally on @DisneyPlus to date! Read more: https://t.co/3UKU6rSw9H pic.twitter.com/Rblpuarwd2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 6, 2023

Generally speaking, all Marvel movies do well when they first arrive on Disney+. But since this is a time when audiences are currently trying to catch up on Oscar-nominated films ahead of next month’s Academy Awards, Wakanda Forever‘s recently-announced spate of nominations might have influenced its high view count. Angela Bassett remains one of the favored picks to win Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Queen Ramonda. The film will also compete in the categories of Best Original Song, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

For those who prefer physical media, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD tomorrow, February 7. Disney+ will also take viewers behind the scenes of the film with a new installment of Marvel’s Assembled documentary series, which premieres on February 8.

What do you think about Wakanda Forever becoming most-streamed Marvel movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

