Dracula’s Hunt Begins in The Last Voyage of the Demeter Trailer

With Renfield hitting theaters for previews tonight, Universal is already rolling out the welcome wagon for its second big Dracula movie of the year — specifically for those who would rather watch a more horror-inspired take on Bram Stoker’s original novel. The studio has released the first trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which features a monstrous take on the legendary vampire that makes Nicolas Cage’s bloodsucker look like a harmless mosquito. You can check it out for yourself below

The film draws influence from a single chapter in Stoker’s book, where Dracula is transported on the titular merchant ship as it makes its way from Romania to London. Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) stars as the Demeter’s captain, commanding a crew that includes his first mate, Wojchek (David Dastmalchian) and a doctor, Clemens (The Walking Dead’s Corey Hawkins), all of whom quickly discover their journey is packed with more dangers than the occasional choppy waters. When passengers begin turning up dead every morning, they come to realize there’s evil onboard, and it won’t rest until its hunger for blood has been satisfied.

The trailer’s use of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” definitely feels a bit anachronistic. But the film looks as though it takes full advantage of its claustrophobic setting. It also helps to have Javier Botet — whose 6’7” frame and extra-long limbs previously landed him the title role in Slender Man — starring as Dracula. The trailer consistently stops short of giving us a good look at the count. Regardless, his otherworldly silhouette is enough to send shivers down the spine.

After spending almost two decades in development hell, The Last Voyage of the Demeter finally began production with André Øvredal (Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark) directing the film from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut and Stefan Ruzowitzky. The supporting cast also includes Aisling Franciosi, Woody Norman, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, and Nikolai Nikolaeff.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter hits theaters on August 11. You can also view a new poster for the film below.

