Universal Unleashes the Final Trailer For Renfield

There may be no movie this year with a nuttier premise than Renfield, a darkly comedic spin on the Dracula legend featuring yet another off-the-wall performance by Nicolas Cage. Cage’s role as the Prince of Darkness is easily one of the film’s biggest selling points. However, the spotlight belongs to Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the vampire’s titular familiar. And with only a few weeks left to go until its premiere, Universal has debuted Renfield’s final trailer. You can check it out for yourself below.

Unlike that teaser that has been making the rounds for the last few months, the new trailer paints a much clearer picture of Renfield’s long, abusive history with Dracula, starting from the day they met at the vampire’s castle in Transylvania almost a full century ago. In the present day, Renfield is deeply regretting his decision to live a life of servitude (even if it did give him a flashy set of superpowers). But a chance meeting Awkwafina’s Rebecca leads him to realize that he doesn’t have to be the bad guy. Unfortunately, breaking free of his master’s influence is a lot harder than it sounds.

Backed by Radiohead’s “Creep,” the trailer also boasts a surprising amount of gore for a green band trailer. Regardless, it should be fun to see how well the film manages to balance all the violence with more lighthearted moments, including Renfield’s budding romance with Rebecca. Chris McKay (The LEGO Movie) directed Renfield from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley and an original idea from The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman. The supporting cast also includes Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Renfield hits theaters on Friday, April 14.

