Renfield Featurette Teases a Unique Horror Comedy With Dracula

“This is brave, this is original, this is unique,” Nicolas Cage says at the start of the latest featurette for Renfield. Cage, who stars as Count Dracula, is referring to the first time he read the “brilliant” script for the upcoming film. As a direct sequel to 1931’s Dracula, Renfield will focus on Dracula’s overworked lackey, R. M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), and his struggle to end his servitude to Dracula, the “most narcissistic boss imaginable.”

The featurette emphasizes Renfield is not a straight-up horror movie, but a horror comedy. “People love horror, but what’s going to really pull them into this is the humor,” says Adrian Martinez, who plays traffic cop Chris Marcos. The featurette also teases exciting action sequences, such as a car chase and Hoult’s Renfield “punching heads off.”

Watch the featurette below.

Aside from Cage, Hoult, and Martinez, Renfield stars Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy, a traffic cop who serves as Renfield’s love interest. Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rous, Miles Doleac, Brandon Scott Jones, and Caroline Williams round out the ensemble.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay and written by Ryan Ridley. The film is based on an original idea pitched by Robert Kirkman. With this unique interpretation of the iconic vampire, Cage fittingly describes Renfield as “special” and “quite delicious.”

Renfield hits theaters on April 14.

After watching the featurette, do you want to see this unique version of Dracula in Renfield? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Purchase: Dracula (Deluxe Hardbound Edition)

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.